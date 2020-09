surprise!

a very good friend of mine from pratville, alabama, surprised me with a package containing these masks that she had sewn herself -- made especially for me, might i add, yes? as you can see, two of them had been monogrammed. isn't she a delight? there's a mask for halloween and for Christmas, too. with the gazillion masks i already have, i probably don't need to repeat wearing the same mask in a month!



thank you, my good friend. you are the sweetest and kindest person i know. ♥♥♥