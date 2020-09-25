Previous
ms. fleming-gough was sure happy to see these whimsical straws that were decorated with her likeness. and she stayed for a glass of that heavenly piña colada after the dreadful day we had today. well, not really dreadful, just the fog staying until the afternoon, and while it's not too hot -- we were in the mid-20's today -- it was rather humid. plus we had a stretch class and our limbs and joints were rather sore from the activity. the piña colada quite did it for her as she had requested a double dose of the island rhum on hers.
Kathy A ace
Such fabulous straws!
September 26th, 2020  
katy ace
How perferctly appropriate for the day. I have considered participating in Flamingo Friday but have limited acces to this kind of cuteness! Piña colada sounds like the perfect ending to a stretch class too!
September 26th, 2020  
