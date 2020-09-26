Previous
small self-portraits by summerfield
this is for sally's composite challenge. i so love sally's @salza and clare's @pistache miniature composites -- the edges are seamless and they look so believable. i must admit i'm lazy to understand this photoshop thing as i tend to stick only to those few things i know. the rest of the functions remain a mystery to me, and no tutorials could get through my thick coconut.

this is a composite of five photographs; the main photo and the needle-holding self portrait were taken yesterday. the sitting self-portrait was taken at the beginning of this month when i first attempted to do a composite which failed magnificently. the one on the right was taken in june.

this went through a gazillion trips from ribbet to pse11 (which i don't want to update because it is so easy to use) to psCC (a very intimidating program but i like the result of smoother edges when cleaning off layer remnants) then back again to ribbet (which i most comfortable using to post process the final composite). it took me the entire evening yesterday to do this and was ready to post it when at the last minute i just did the flamingo thing since it was friday anyway.
summerfield

