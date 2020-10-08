Previous
the times they are a-changing by summerfield
Photo 2791

the times they are a-changing

"The line it is drawn
The curse it is cast
The slow one now
Will later be fast
As the present now
Will later be past
The order is rapidly fadin'
And the first one now
Will later be last
For the times they are a-changin'"
- B. Dylan

apparently, it is being proposed that our province, ontario, will stick to the daily savings time so that there will be no more time changes come spring or in the fall. but this change will, of course, be only dependent o whether the neighbouring states south of the border, NY for one, will also agree and stick to the proposal.

for week 39 of the 52-week challenge, the challenge is 'to utilize the rule of thirds'.
summerfield

moni kozi
this shot is truly amazing! congratulations!
October 9th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great shot. They are discussing that here in Alberta and it will most likely be asked in the next election
October 9th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Excellent! A great composition and edits, perfect for the challenge!
October 9th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
I just love these time pieces - clever work and even clever keeping of these! fav
October 9th, 2020  
