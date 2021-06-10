5 pendants

my sweater pendants. inspired by jacqueline's @jacqbb five stones shot https://365project.org/jacqbb/i-can-t-choose/2021-05-26 only i don't know my stones but the only i know is the oblong on the right which is mother of pearl, a pendant i had made for my pearl necklace. the rest are just pretty pendants i like to wear during winter with my turtle neck sweaters.
gotta to run, i've not been feeling well, since tuesday -- headaches, backaches, and muscle cramps. last night my sleep was so bad, it was so shallow and felt like i was floating. and dead people visiting my dreams, as well as people i don't know and i actually caught myself talking and gesturing in my sleep. or at least i thought i was. then i'd wake up every hour until i couldn't take it anymore and just got up and had breakfast at 5:30. i feel like i ran the boston marathon.