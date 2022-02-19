the predictability of vikki summerfield

i'm pretty sure that by now you know this was going to happen. but fear not! i haven't any more props for high key days so i just might give you a good surprise next week.😜



today was supposed to be a busy productive day. i was going to take my niece and her husband to lunch as last monday was their 25th anniversary. the roads and pavements were rather bad and the weather, too, was unpredictable throughout the day. it took me 25 minutes to walk to the bus stop from my building when it's only a 6-minute walk (i walk quite fast when i'm by myself) normally. the snow was thick and underneath that was hard ice. i made it to the bus stop and the bus ride was uneventful. when i was going to the restaurant, my sister told me to pass by the pharmacy as they had the free COVID testing kit. i've been trying to get one from the pharmacy near me and they were always out. after i got the kit, i thought i'd pass by the techie store to get a couple of SD cards. i wasn't paying attention and i slipped right outside the techie store. i tried to balance myself and when i fell, i fell on my left knee, but in a split second, i knew i had the choice of getting my pants dirty and my coat so i leaned to my left and my knee touched a mound of snow. only, the mound of snow was hard ice underneath. a guy who was getting out of his car came to help me, turned out he's an off-duty EMS. the techie store clerk let us in and EMS guy examined my knee. the techie guy produced an ice pack and it was secured on my knee by some gauze the EMS guy had in his car. he didn't think i broke a bone but he said he can drive me to the hospital. i declined because he was so handsome, all blond hair and beautiful blue eyes and i was afraid i might kiss him 🤣. kidding, but it was one of those times when i wish i was still young. he said i should nurse it with a cold pack until the morning, and if the swelling got worse, i should either go to emerg or call my doctor to have my knee x-rayed.



i was supposed to meet the northster mid-afternoon to shoot around the chinatown. but i was hobbling after sitting for an hour and a half at the restaurant so i thought i'd go home and rest. guess what happened soon as i got home. my bladder was full and i hurried to go to the washroom when lord of all things, i bumped the damned knee against a chair in the hallway. why the stupid chair was there is beyond me. it was so painful i uttered all the expletives i know in five languages including swahili and i don't even know swahili! when i came to my senses, i limped to the washroom. thankfully my body forgot that the bladder was full or i'd have peed in me pants. then i'd really be pissed with that stupid chair!



so now, here i am, sitting with a cold compress on my knee, my leg raised on an ottoman that i'd been planning to get rid of because i had no use for it. 'tis a good thing i shot this this morning or i'd be absent today.