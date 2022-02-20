my precious!

this was difficult to execute. i've done this quite a few times as the other week's 52frames theme was depth of field. i wanted the hand to be more defined but since the focus was on the ring i couldn't quite get what i wanted. the inscriptions in the ring is in tengwar which is translated as

One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them,

One Ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them.



my knee's swelling has subsided but it is still painful to walk. i had to pick up a prescription and i went after our zoom church service. the wind was blowing quite fiercely and a large portion of the sidewalks were still covered by thick snow that it was quite difficult to navigate. the normal 6-minute walk to the bus stop took me more than 15 minutes. the bus ride was a lot shorter than the walk. however, during the short walk to the pharmacy, there was a big gust of wind that really swept me from the pavement to the edge of the road. if my walking stick didn't find purchase in the hardened ice, i would have gone over on to the road. in fact, two cars hit their breaks as they probably saw what happened and didn't move until i managed to walk back to the sidewalk. i was thinking 'did i really lose that much weight now!' scary moments, indeed. i think i will stay in my apartment until after the winter.