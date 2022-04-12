Previous
Next
can you tell me how to get to sesame street? by summerfield
Photo 3333

can you tell me how to get to sesame street?

miss fleming-gough went to sesame street to visit her nephew big bird. what she didn't know was that big bird was hiding from her. wonder why?

i don't know the names of these muppets, i can't even tell you which one is ernie and which one is bert -- all i know is they're either of those two.

one of our tax lawyers has these plush toys decorating his office. i've never known why he has them, but i'm guessing he's a big fan of jim henson.
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
913% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Martian ?, Bert, Ernie, Grover, Cookie Monster, Two old men? and of course Miss FG It was a L-O-N-G time ago for me and my children. She looks really cute hovering over them!
April 13th, 2022  
summerfield ace
@grammyn - thanks! i've forgotten them, the son's going to be 45 this month and the nephews and nieces are in their mid-30's already so it's been a long time. and i never really was into cartoons at the time. the children got their love of reading from me and my siblings but if wanting to watch sesame street or other cartoons would give me peace and quiet, i let them.
April 13th, 2022  
Annie D ace
great colours and clarity - love Sesame Street hahaha
April 13th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Bert is second from the left, Ernie is 3rd and don’t forget Cookie Monster (blue/yellow eyes).
April 13th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
omg, toooo funny.......
April 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise