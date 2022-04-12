can you tell me how to get to sesame street?

miss fleming-gough went to sesame street to visit her nephew big bird. what she didn't know was that big bird was hiding from her. wonder why?



i don't know the names of these muppets, i can't even tell you which one is ernie and which one is bert -- all i know is they're either of those two.



one of our tax lawyers has these plush toys decorating his office. i've never known why he has them, but i'm guessing he's a big fan of jim henson.