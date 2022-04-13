Previous
i'm from pennsylvania?!?! by summerfield
Photo 3334

i'm from pennsylvania?!?!

yup, that makes miss fleming-gough an american in toronto. she can be dual citizen then. and if she's made in china, triple citizen. but she holds no passport or any other documentation. as far as the authorities are concerned, she is an illegal alien. 🤣 🤣 🤣

i remember when i was taking hospitality management 25 years ago, my young classmates laughed at hearing the term illegal alien during one discussion on labour and union laws. young people have a different image in their minds when they hear alien. they're thinking of green little people with big ears and big eyes.

miss fleming-gough came to toronto in 2014 from stroudsburg, PA, via niagara falls.

-o0o-

heirlooms is our theme over at five plus two. have you any heirlooms? take a self portrait with it and tag it fiveplustwo-heirlooms. check us out: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-04-13
Lou Ann ace
She’s quite the traveler! Niagara is a cool place to cross into Canada!
April 14th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
What a clever shot and story. You are truly a great writer.
April 14th, 2022  
katy ace
I didn't realize that she came from Pennsylvania. Terrific captureof her reviewing her roots. That must have been a remarkable meet up, Vikki
April 14th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Interesting to see the network of the roads in this particular area of the States. Do flamingos come from Pennsylvania? This one did, obviously!
April 14th, 2022  
