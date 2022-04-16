Previous
flamingo heating pad by summerfield
Photo 3337

flamingo heating pad

i needed to buy a heating pad for my tummy ache and found this. of course, miss fleming-gough loved it.

sorry, folks, need to run again. i have had a bad tummy since last night.
summerfield

She found a friend and a nice cushy resting spot.
April 17th, 2022  
