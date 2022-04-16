Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3337
flamingo heating pad
i needed to buy a heating pad for my tummy ache and found this. of course, miss fleming-gough loved it.
sorry, folks, need to run again. i have had a bad tummy since last night.
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
5379
photos
207
followers
134
following
914% complete
View this month »
3330
3331
3332
3333
3334
3335
3336
3337
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365-still
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
16th April 2022 10:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2022
,
summerfield-flamingo
,
summerfield-30shots2022
Shutterbug
ace
She found a friend and a nice cushy resting spot.
April 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close