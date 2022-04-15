look into my eyes

seriously running out of ideas and i find myself borrowing ideas from my previous years' shots. this one is totally scary creepy but needs must. (sorry, jaxter!) but if i start to skip then i would be skipping the rest of the month and where's the self discipline in that. yes, doing this is an exercise in self discipline and creativity, the latter seriously absent and unavailable at the moment.



funny story for today. we had our good friday church service this morning and i was one of those assigned to read a passage from the "the book of mark". i almost died trying to suppress giggling or laughing out loud because of all the passages in the book, i had been assigned to read verses 66 to 72 of chapter 14. every time i read the word 'cock' my mind just goes in the gutter. i'm pretty sure now that my soul is bound for eternal damnation! i just hope i would have good company.