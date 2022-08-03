Previous
and then there were two left by summerfield
Photo 3446

and then there were two left

for week 31 of peter forsgard's 52 assignments, the assignment is 'minimalistic image'.

no need to comment as i am just filling in the empty slot in this week's calendar.
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

summerfield

2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;
