chairs but not musical

on my way from the doctor's office, i passed by an office that was below ground. there were two groups of these red chairs arranged so facing a large screen TV. i'm guessing this was a normal conference room (the glass-walled offices were situated way back) or perhaps a lounge, where staff/employees could watch soccer. the red chairs were what caught my eyes. i was going to walk past, but since i had a proper camera on me, why not take a photo, yes?