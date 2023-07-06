Previous
the other jaguar by summerfield
Photo 3776

the other jaguar

i've been looking for this photo for forever and i found it only now. i'm sure i have posted a photo of this powder blue baby from a different perspective. i would've posted it last month otherwise.

i love the colour of this car - it's called 'powder blue'. i wonder if it comes in pastel pink or lilac?
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

summerfield

Diane ace
What a neat car! Love the light flare.
July 7th, 2023  
