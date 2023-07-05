juggernaut

in photo, this walkway looks daunting but only from this side, the saks fifth avenue side that is. from the other end, it looks rather mundane. i prefer this perspective -- seems like a powerful force pulling people in and then they disappear. but in truth they do disappear - inside the shops!



it's been a real scorcher today. i know that at some point in the afternoon, we hit 31 degrees. i was going to the bank and thought i'd go across the street to take the subway. i used the building's revolving door and i just did a 360 and went underneath to the path and took the long route. the heat reminded me of winter evenings in muscat, oman. yes, winter evenings.



apparently, it will be like this the whole summer. but if we would have an extended summer like last year, why should we complain?

