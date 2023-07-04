lunch hour

the lunch hour traffic inside brookfield place slowly dissipates as everyone starts to go back to their offices. brookfield place has a large underground fast food court with a high end grocery store and a large pharmacy that offers everything from medication to make up to bread rolls. the pharmacy and the grocery store make for a one-stop shopping for most people who are short on time and deep pockets.



for week 24 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge is "black and white street photography".