lunch hour by summerfield
Photo 3774

lunch hour

the lunch hour traffic inside brookfield place slowly dissipates as everyone starts to go back to their offices. brookfield place has a large underground fast food court with a high end grocery store and a large pharmacy that offers everything from medication to make up to bread rolls. the pharmacy and the grocery store make for a one-stop shopping for most people who are short on time and deep pockets.

for week 24 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge is "black and white street photography".
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

summerfield

Kathy ace
The b&w shows off the lovely lines of this arch and all the busy people.
July 5th, 2023  
KWind ace
Cool architecture!
July 5th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Amazing capture of this neat study of lines
July 5th, 2023  
