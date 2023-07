love locks

this is an installation at the back of the mt. sinai hospital. it's a way to fundraise, really. you donate and depending on the size of your donation, a coloured lock is put on the big iron heart.



the red car owners have probably gone out of town for the weekend, else they opted to stay home it being friday. count today, 35 and a half red and 56 and a half blue. yes, there was a car that was red in the front half and blue in the rear half. it was a toyota, sorta jalopy!