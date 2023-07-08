nature versus terex

i saw this one morning during my walk. there's a construction (road improvement crap) currently going on in the streets around my apartment building. the workers left this excavator by the maple trees and the way the branches are wrapped around the arm of the excavator looked like, to my fertile imagination at least, they were fighting. it's funny, too, that the name of the machinery is 'terex' obviously a pun on T-rex.



i was everywhere today and i clocked a good 10 kilometres of strenuous walking. and in five stages, the total red and blue cars today is 192 reds and 204 blues. i'm pretty sure i missed some -- perhaps when i'm getting off the bus or something. and passing by a large parking lot, i noted that for every line of parked cars, there were more blues than red.