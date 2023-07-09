Previous
deluge by summerfield
week 28 of the 52 captures challenge's prompt is a "triptych", a series of three images that come together to tell one story.

these were all taken in june, on the 12th after that all-day rain; on the 23rd after more than a week of decent weather; and, on the 26th when the rains came back with a vengeance.
summerfield

