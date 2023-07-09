Sign up
Previous
Photo 3779
deluge
week 28 of the 52 captures challenge's prompt is a "triptych", a series of three images that come together to tell one story.
these were all taken in june, on the 12th after that all-day rain; on the 23rd after more than a week of decent weather; and, on the 26th when the rains came back with a vengeance.
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Photo Details
Album
365-still
Tags
summerfield-movietitle
,
summerfield-52captures-2023
,
52wc-2023-w28
