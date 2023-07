flowers in the churchyard

i pass by a french catholic church during my walk. there was a corner on the side of the road where these daisies thrive. i had to cross the street to take a photo but i didn't notice that there was a white-tailed deer eating the daisies on the other side. it darted off rather quickly towards the ravine behind the church. i wasn't very quick with the iphone else i'd be posting it instead.