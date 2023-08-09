endangered species

more like on the verge of extinction or might even be on their way to extinction. there are not a lot of these equipment anymore. most of them have been neglected, abandoned, graffitied, and/or violated. these are installed on a wall at union station going into the subway station. there's a couple i think at the main train station. at least these ones are still well maintained; the one on the left seems to be seeing frequent action by the condition of its cord.



by the way, if you are below 30, these are called pay telephones or pay phones, where you insert some coins, or credit card to be able to use them. no, they don't take selfies nor do they connect to the internet for playing games. they used to cost only 25 cents unlimited minutes, except when calling long distance. now they cost a dollar and you continually put in some smaller coins to continue using it or you lose your call, even local calls. it's tantamount to highway robbery if you call long distance or international call. but if you're calling a distress line, the call is free!