defiant

i was looking for a photo that i needed to use for a project and i came upon this photo from four years ago. it intrigued me as i looked at it. weren't sunflowers supposed to be following the movement of the sun? well, this one definitely had its back to the sunlight.



my knee is a tad swollen thanks to yesterday's little mishap. gives me an excuse to laze around. i don't particularly relish taking painkillers so i'm trying to just take it easy.