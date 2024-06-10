emerging

i saw this morning, with the bright sunshine coming through the window curtains, that there are two buds soon to be in full bloom. this is the anthurium plant from three days ago.



week 23 of the 52 captures challenge calls for a compelling image on the theme of 'emerging'. new shoots or buds in plants and in trees are always a wonder, aren't they? the nice thing about capturing images in whatever form, makes one appreciate even the most mundane things around us. (that's my story and i'm sticking to it.)