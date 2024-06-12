the caveman's gallery

i'll refresh your memory. in august last year i posted this "abstract" image: https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2023-08-14 there is in fact another part of the subway's wall where a tile had also been removed and this is it. while i'm more impressed with the other one, this conjures more nightmarish silhouetted figures. for example, there is a woman in profile. a dinosaur, a haggy dog, an eagle in flight, a rooster, a person wearing cape running away, two fishes, and a tasmanian devil.
and before you have me committed, let me say that if i were to purvey this as an abstract, it would be an excellent companion piece to the one from last august, n'est-ce pas?
-o0o-
this morning, i was of two minds whether i would work at the office or at home. but i have a lunch with one of my oldest friends in the office so off i went. then i realized that two wednesdays and three fridays more and i'd be officially retired! and it hit me that as from next month, i will not be working anymore but still "get paid". it's not bad, this retiring thing, isn't it?