dante's inferno by summerfield
dante's inferno

you will never guess what this actually is. i only enhanced the colour a tad bit but no other processing to make this abstract. it is actually a wall in one of the subway stations where the tile had been taken off or fell off and what was left was the remnants of the "glue" that held the tile(s) for years. it reminded me of one of the literature reading in my high school literature subject. when i first saw this weeks ago, i thought it looked like figures of damned soul, what it might have looked like if there was actually a hell where damned souls are destined. it has a sinister look and it took me a long time to get myself to photograph it. i don't only see figures in clouds, i do see something else in things like this.

or maybe, just maybe, there's a force that exposed this scene, for us to see and give a think about ourselves. interesting, ain't it!

but in truth, i have nothing else.😜
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

summerfield

Kathy ace
Good title for this well spotted subject.
August 15th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Such an interesting eye you have.
August 15th, 2023  
