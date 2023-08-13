5 of 6

these are the buildings/headquarters of five of canada's biggest banks located in the heart of toronto's financial district.



i had intended this for 52 frames' night photography challenge but i didn't like that the building below wasn't quite lit up unlike the other four buildings. normally, there would be airplanes flying through that space but i didn't have the patience to wait for one as mosquitoes were pestering me as it got darker.



i was going to venture again to downtown toronto but there were too many things going on and i wasn't in the mood to jostle around with lots of people, who are sometimes quite obnoxious so i stayed put and plotted my painting projects. the operative word there is "plotted" which means i may or may not do any painting at all. 😂