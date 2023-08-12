downtown at night

another shot from last night just before i decided i've had enough and it was getting too late. i had to take a taxi just so i could get home fast and i still didn't get in until just before ten.



this is a busy intersection, bay street and king street. i was actually walking towards the union station when i took a couple of shots. i like this shot because the red dress looked like a swirl skirt when in fact the woman was wearing a kind of sac dress but the way the camera captured the movement it looked like a swirl skirt.



another catch up shot, this one for week 20 of the 52 captures challenge. week 20's challenge was "motion blur".



on my walk this morning, i've counted 45 and a half red cars and 64 and a half blue cars. in fact, the last several days, the blue cars had always outnumbered the red cars. only i keep forgetting the final count as soon as i arrive home. but anyway, what's with the half car count? well, there was this jeep that, believe you me, was painted half red and half blue. the passenger side was blue and the driver side was red. kind cool! if it wasn't going so fast, or if i was thinking fast, i could've taken a photo.