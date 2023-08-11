the invisible man

i stayed late at the office and when i had finished, i thought it was the best time to do some night photography. disaster! it's been so hot the last few weeks and i haven't been out really this late, ergo i forgot that it could be cool soon after the sun has set. another contributing factor was that we are at least only 4 blocks north of lake ontario.



this is the courtyard at the commerce court. it was still the blue hour (as evidenced by the sky's reflection on the glass roof) yet all the lights in the buildings as well as the street lights were all on. the fountain itself was fully lit, but it looked like it's only half lit -- that was because someone passed by. he was not walking fast nor slow but the camera captured only his shoes! i was happily shooting whilst the couple seated on the fountain's edge weren't looking at me when that bugger walked past.



i'm not sure yet if this will be my entry for this week's night photography requirement over at 52 frames, as i haven't looked at all the 138 shots i took tonight.



i'll catch up with you guys later.