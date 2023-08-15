follow the leader

i encountered this group of kids during my walk this morning. it was so nice watching them chatter, holding hands with their partners as their guardians lead them through the crosswalk. i suppose they're part of a summer camp or something. this was the only shot i could take as that lady on the left was looking at me funny.



as a matter of principle, i don't like taking photos of kids but this scene was just so heart warming. the children's faces weren't discernible anyway. if i was in a better position, i would've included the whole group in one shot.



i spent my day culling my closets and filling a box i'm sending to my sister in the old country. probably the last box i will be sending. then i've prepared the materials for my painting projects tomorrow. i planned to go to niagara falls but the weather forecasts were not very encouraging with the high temps and thunderstorms being predicted.