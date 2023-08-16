Previous
gotcha! by summerfield
Photo 3814

gotcha!

my sister and i went to have lunch at the west end and since we were near the river i thought i had better take some photos. there were a couple of white heron and a blue heron trying to catch their meal. there was also a group of cormorants with the same idea. i was concentrating on the blue heron chasing one of the white herons but as i pressed the shutter, both buggers flew out of frame. to my surprise i got this, almost to the edge of the frame and not a good shot but rather amusing that the cormorant gulped down this fish which i thought had got away from it. there was a lady behind me who said that indeed it swallowed the fish whole. i didn't think it was possible as the bird would have choked with that big fish, a salmon most likely. this was the place where i watched the salmon run two octobers ago.
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1044% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
It makes you wonder how they can do this lol
August 17th, 2023  
Brigette ace
At a glance I thought this was lochness monster 🧌
August 17th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Wow - hard to believe it could swallow down a fish that size!!
August 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise