gotcha!

my sister and i went to have lunch at the west end and since we were near the river i thought i had better take some photos. there were a couple of white heron and a blue heron trying to catch their meal. there was also a group of cormorants with the same idea. i was concentrating on the blue heron chasing one of the white herons but as i pressed the shutter, both buggers flew out of frame. to my surprise i got this, almost to the edge of the frame and not a good shot but rather amusing that the cormorant gulped down this fish which i thought had got away from it. there was a lady behind me who said that indeed it swallowed the fish whole. i didn't think it was possible as the bird would have choked with that big fish, a salmon most likely. this was the place where i watched the salmon run two octobers ago.