Previous
what's for dinner? by summerfield
Photo 3815

what's for dinner?

text: what's for dinner, dear?
reply: we're still trying to catch it.

the birds were not the only ones trying to catch their meals yesterday. so were a few people. this mother and son waded in the water for a long time, the boy trying to net a fish or two. i watched them for a while and he was not quite successful. his father would be disappointed if that grilled fish would not have been on the dinner table.

i thought of wading in the river, too, but wasn't really too keen on it. maybe next time i shall bring my wellies.
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1045% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice shot
August 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise