what's for dinner?

text: what's for dinner, dear?

reply: we're still trying to catch it.



the birds were not the only ones trying to catch their meals yesterday. so were a few people. this mother and son waded in the water for a long time, the boy trying to net a fish or two. i watched them for a while and he was not quite successful. his father would be disappointed if that grilled fish would not have been on the dinner table.



i thought of wading in the river, too, but wasn't really too keen on it. maybe next time i shall bring my wellies.