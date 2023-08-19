Previous
the last leaf by summerfield
Photo 3816

the last leaf

52 frames this week wants a minimalist black and white image. this is a re-do of this: https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2021-08-20 almost to the day. i debated about the inclusion of the leaf on the branch or on the floor.

this may not be my official posting for 52 frames. i'm thinking of doing an ivanova or maybe a richter. but i'm downtown tomorrow after church service so maybe i'll find something original. then i'll try and catch up with you guys.

summerfield

