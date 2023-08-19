Sign up
Previous
Photo 3816
the last leaf
52 frames this week wants a minimalist black and white image. this is a re-do of this:
https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2021-08-20
almost to the day. i debated about the inclusion of the leaf on the branch or on the floor.
this may not be my official posting for 52 frames. i'm thinking of doing an ivanova or maybe a richter. but i'm downtown tomorrow after church service so maybe i'll find something original. then i'll try and catch up with you guys.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
5924
photos
186
followers
119
following
1045% complete
View this month »
3809
3810
3811
3812
3813
3814
3815
3816
365-still
Tags
52frames
,
summerfield-songtitle
