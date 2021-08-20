Sign up
Photo 3101
the inevitable
the yellowing leaves of trees; the crisp morning air; and the breeze that makes the leaves flutter from their branches. the tell tale signs that summer will soon end.
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
2
1
summerfield
ace
ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
5137
photos
216
followers
133
following
Kathy
ace
A photographic illustration of a haiku.
August 21st, 2021
Taffy
ace
Not too soon, I hope!
August 21st, 2021
