the inevitable by summerfield
the inevitable

the yellowing leaves of trees; the crisp morning air; and the breeze that makes the leaves flutter from their branches. the tell tale signs that summer will soon end.
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

summerfield

ace
Kathy ace
A photographic illustration of a haiku.
August 21st, 2021  
Taffy ace
Not too soon, I hope!
August 21st, 2021  
