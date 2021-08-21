Previous
almost half the time by summerfield
lacking in inspiration, i have to revisit some of my props that are easy to find. we've assailed by high temps and humidity for days now. i tried to order online an a/c unit (i didn't care anymore about the price) but the model i wanted is no longer available or out of stock or the store won't deliver to my area. found a store that would deliver but it will take two to six weeks. i mean, i need it asap, NOW! to make matters worse, i couldn't open my balcony door as the men were sweeping away the debris from the drilling. as i needed to go to the optician anyway, i lingered around in the small plaza near my apartment.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

summerfield

summerfield
Kathy A ace
Oh dear, I hope you manage to get a new a/c unit soon!
August 22nd, 2021  
