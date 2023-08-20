Previous
the road to a new life by summerfield
i have completely forgotten about my membership at the toronto botanical gardens which i just realized today is almost walking distance from my apartment. and where i end my morning walk, it's only another three-quarters of a kilometre to there! why that never occurred to me before is quite confounding!

in any case, my sister took the bus to go there. i felt bad that i missed the wisteria -- there is a large pergola there covered by an old wisteria plant that must've been gorgeous at its height earlier in the summer. we just explored the formal gardens as it was stifling hot at 28 degrees with the sun directly above. there was a wedding party that had just finished their photo session and i grabbed this shot just as the people were leaving.
summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely street shot
August 21st, 2023  
