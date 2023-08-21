japanese anemone

there were lots of this flowering bush around the gardens yesterday. the flowers look lovely, sturdy and easy on the eyes, especially the pastel pink colour. and as much as i would like to take a photo of a bee, this flowering bush somehow doesn't have any of the pesky little bees. that is, until i got crawled on by an angry looking ant. as i no longer carry an epipen (medical authorities say if you haven't used your epipen in three years chances are you won't need it. what a load of crap, non? don't get me started on that!), i needed to be careful that i don't get bitten on by any nasty insects.