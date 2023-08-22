sunrise reflected

during this time of the year, i cannot actually see the sun as it rises as it is way to the left. in the winter time, it rises about three quarters to the right because because of the earth's position. but this morning, the colours were gorgeous as were the dramatic clouds against the impending blue skies. i think we reached about 24C today or probably more.



i had to be in the office today as i needed to print, sign and email some documents which were highly priority. as i don't have scanning abilities at home (my printer can do it but i didn't know how to program the bloody thing) i had to do it from the office even though i wasn't scheduled to attend at the office today.



for week 32 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge was sunrise/sunset, capturing the start or end of day.