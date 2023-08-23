déja vu

i was looking at the photos i took from the gardens last weekend and found this. i thought it looked familiar as i might have painted it before or something similar but i don't think i've ever posted it on here or in the artsygang album. i think i might be inspired to go into acrylic again. this would be a good study in differing shades of grey and white. it is rather lovely, isn't it?



i worked late at the office not out of need but because i was so engrossed in what i was doing that when i came to it was past seven already and the lights in the hallway had been dimmed! the good thing was there was hardly anyone in the subway and the bus going home, so there was not a lot of jostling with people.