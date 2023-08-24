window flowers

i knew i had painted something similar to the photo yesterday. it was the tenth painting i made during the pandemic. it was never posted because i didn't think it was good although my sister said she liked the 'volume' of the plants. i think she meant 'depth' although i'm not very impressed with my work. this needs some vast improvement! this was from one of the tutorials of a painter i used to follow on youtube.i think i would still make a painting project of yesterday's photo, when it would actually happen is another matter of course.most of my paintings are still wrapped up in a box since that balcony construction in 2021. a few weeks ago, i got some isolation coat which i have learned is needed to be applied on acrylic paintings before applying varnish. guess what, i yet have to do that project.here's the link to the tutorial: