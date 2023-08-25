blue plumbago

i love this flower and i love saying its name. plumbago. i learned about this flower during my first year here on 365. our friends down under had been posting photos of this flower and it seemed to me then that it was native to australia. i was so excited when visiting one of the rich people's gardens during an event sponsored by the garden club, i recognized the plant/flower. the owner of the house heard me gush when i saw it and she was amused that i knew the flower's name and talked to me whilst taking photos. i told her how one of my aussie friends had been posting photos of this flower and i was so jealous. i took so many photos around her garden as she pointed to me her other rare plants and flowers. i was kind of smug with the other visitors because they tried to engage her in conversation but she would only speak to me.



the allen gardens in downtown toronto has white plumbago but the last time i was there the flowers were puny and tired. now that i know this garden near me has this blue plumbago, it's a motivation for me to come here often. of course, it helps that it is near me. i can go there after my walk, which is another half a mile, and enjoy the gardens.