Previous
Next
corrugated by summerfield
Photo 4109

corrugated

the old lasagna noodles best-before-date may have expired a long time ago, but they still look good enough for a photo.

for the black and white challenge.

there was an electrical storm tonight (thursday) which did quite a number on my laptop.
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1126% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise