chaotic skies by summerfield
chaotic skies

just trying out the Thomas Vanoost technique of multi-exposures to create an abstract image. the vanoost technique is this week's extra challenge for the abstract theme at 52 frames.

i think it is almost similar to the style of Otto Steinert. i might try using the new canon mirrorless as it has a multi-exposure function but i'm not really a fan of this technique. to me it doesn't make sense; maybe i just am not into abstracts. but if the weekend comes and i don't have anything else, i just might re-do this.
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Mark St Clair ace
Looks like see through a warped glass. I love it!
June 12th, 2024  
Graeme Stevens
trippy...I feel drunk (which is okay on my books)
June 12th, 2024  
