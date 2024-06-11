chaotic skies

just trying out the Thomas Vanoost technique of multi-exposures to create an abstract image. the vanoost technique is this week's extra challenge for the abstract theme at 52 frames.



i think it is almost similar to the style of Otto Steinert. i might try using the new canon mirrorless as it has a multi-exposure function but i'm not really a fan of this technique. to me it doesn't make sense; maybe i just am not into abstracts. but if the weekend comes and i don't have anything else, i just might re-do this.