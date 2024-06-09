i felt the earth move in my hands

"line from a song" is this week's challenge over at 52 frames. although this was not quite the image i had in my head, that line from the song "the first time ever i saw your face" by the great Roberta Flack was so etched in my brain and begged to be illustrated in photograph.



the song was featured in the Clint Eastwood movie "Play Misty for Me". it was a folksong written in 1957 by British political singer-songwriter Ewan MacColl. the slower version of the song gained international recognition when it was featured in the movie, became a hit two years after it was recorded by Roberta Flack and won her a Grammy for record of the year and song of the year in 1972.



'the first time ever i saw your face" was the first 'romantic' song i had been aware of in high school. it is one of my all time favourite songs.