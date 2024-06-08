old, tired and decrepit

i'm not talking about the photo but myself. i caught a bug somehow. when i came back from my walk this morning, i had a long nap because for some reason i felt so tired. i had planned on walking as far as the gardens but i felt so tired i just went home. it was a very uneasy nap and i had this weird dream of someone chasing me.
i finally woke up to a really bad stomach ache, accompanied by cold sweat. it just seemed to have come out of nowhere. i tried to eat lunch but i could not hold down any food. at one point i felt like passing out so i went back to bed. the whole day it just went on and on. feeling much better now after i had some very watery soup, i suppose the salty broth stabilized my stomach. but gheez! that was quite the experience.
Your photo is lovely.
Take it easy, take care of yourself, and have it looked at if you are not feeling better soon!