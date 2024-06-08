Previous
old, tired and decrepit by summerfield
old, tired and decrepit

i'm not talking about the photo but myself. i caught a bug somehow. when i came back from my walk this morning, i had a long nap because for some reason i felt so tired. i had planned on walking as far as the gardens but i felt so tired i just went home. it was a very uneasy nap and i had this weird dream of someone chasing me.

i finally woke up to a really bad stomach ache, accompanied by cold sweat. it just seemed to have come out of nowhere. i tried to eat lunch but i could not hold down any food. at one point i felt like passing out so i went back to bed. the whole day it just went on and on. feeling much better now after i had some very watery soup, i suppose the salty broth stabilized my stomach. but gheez! that was quite the experience.
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
Suzanne ace
Sorry to hear about your 'bug' whatever it was. Hope it has now gone completely.

Your photo is lovely.
June 9th, 2024  
Wendy ace
So sorry you are under the weather!
Take it easy, take care of yourself, and have it looked at if you are not feeling better soon!
June 9th, 2024  
