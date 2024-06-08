old, tired and decrepit

i'm not talking about the photo but myself. i caught a bug somehow. when i came back from my walk this morning, i had a long nap because for some reason i felt so tired. i had planned on walking as far as the gardens but i felt so tired i just went home. it was a very uneasy nap and i had this weird dream of someone chasing me.



i finally woke up to a really bad stomach ache, accompanied by cold sweat. it just seemed to have come out of nowhere. i tried to eat lunch but i could not hold down any food. at one point i felt like passing out so i went back to bed. the whole day it just went on and on. feeling much better now after i had some very watery soup, i suppose the salty broth stabilized my stomach. but gheez! that was quite the experience.