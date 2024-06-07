Previous
they complement each other by summerfield
Photo 4103

they complement each other

catching up with week 20 of the 52 captures challenge. the challenge was "complementary colours".

Complementary colors are pairs of colors which, when combined or mixed, cancel each other out (lose hue) by producing a grayscale color like white or black. When placed next to each other, they create the strongest contrast for those two colors. Complementary colors may also be called "opposite colors". - wikipedia

red and green are in the opposite sides of the colour wheel.

i got this little anthurium plant the tuesday night last week that i went to meet Kathy @randystreat and her friend Elsie. there was a long row of the anthuriums at the grocery store and this one caught my eye -- it looks healthy and the leaves are very firm. a week later on, it still is looking very good. i gave it some water last night but i should be careful not to drown it. the tag says to water it once a week with 6 cubes of ice.
