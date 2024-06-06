Previous
nicht einmal ein viertel!

i know, it's not even a quarter. the wine is probably two ounces short of a viertel or a quarter of a carafe.

for this month's pig word.

we had a potluck lunch at church today and as usual i had to play photographist. i also brought two bags of jumbo shrimp cocktail which went rather quickly. meanwhile, i had only a limited choice as most of the mains were meat. but i stuffed myself with 2 slices of blueberry cake, a slice of creamy bundt cake, a tiny macaroon and some other stuff i couldn't now recall. 😜

a transit strike is looming in the city. wonder if i will be working from home tomorrow or at the office.
