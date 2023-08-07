abundance

it rained the whole morning and when i stopped after lunch, i decided to go for my walk. it was cut short, however. i was amazed at this tree that was full of these little red fruits. i didn't notice that there were some fallen fruits on the ground, i stepped on one and slipped. i must still have a good balance as i forced myself not to fall but instead put too much pressure on my bad knee. the resulting pain was still bearable but i had to go back home immediately as i didn't want to put any pressure on the knee by continuing walking.