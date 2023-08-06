Previous
it's busy at the lake by summerfield
Photo 3804

it's busy at the lake

i was dragged to a christening party accidentally to take photos which happened to be at a house near the lake. beautiful home, but oh, boy! i shall say no more except that i probably don't have to eat for the next three weeks. filipino food is the worst if one is watching one's diet and health. too many meat dishes and just a couple of vegetarian option, i just attacked the dessert table. 🤣

for the record, i didn't intend to be at that party, but i went with some friends and they had a car and their destination was near the beaches. so i was actually just hitch-riding. people see me with my "big carmera" and they think i'm a professional. the hosts asked if i could take some photos so i was fussed over afterwards. it's impolite to refuse hospitality when it's offered.
6th August 2023

Dixie Goode ace
I’m sympathetic to taking advantage of dessert tables. Lovely picture too
August 7th, 2023  
