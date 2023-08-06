it's busy at the lake

i was dragged to a christening party accidentally to take photos which happened to be at a house near the lake. beautiful home, but oh, boy! i shall say no more except that i probably don't have to eat for the next three weeks. filipino food is the worst if one is watching one's diet and health. too many meat dishes and just a couple of vegetarian option, i just attacked the dessert table. 🤣



for the record, i didn't intend to be at that party, but i went with some friends and they had a car and their destination was near the beaches. so i was actually just hitch-riding. people see me with my "big carmera" and they think i'm a professional. the hosts asked if i could take some photos so i was fussed over afterwards. it's impolite to refuse hospitality when it's offered.