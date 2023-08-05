Previous
do garbage bags grow on trees? by summerfield
Photo 3803

do garbage bags grow on trees?

catching up on week 18 of the 52 captures challenge, the prompt was "out of place". this garbage bag is unfortunately caught in one of the trees down the ravine that is between don mills road, my walking route, and the public golf course that i could see from my balcony. i think that this was part of some garbage from one of the nearby buildings or houses that had been blown by the high winds that happened sometime during spring. there were no other rubbish around the area, though.

i think it's about time i have a phone upgrade. my iphone doesn't do well with zoomed in shots anymore.
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1041% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A good find if not an appropriate place to find !
August 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise