do garbage bags grow on trees?

catching up on week 18 of the 52 captures challenge, the prompt was "out of place". this garbage bag is unfortunately caught in one of the trees down the ravine that is between don mills road, my walking route, and the public golf course that i could see from my balcony. i think that this was part of some garbage from one of the nearby buildings or houses that had been blown by the high winds that happened sometime during spring. there were no other rubbish around the area, though.



i think it's about time i have a phone upgrade. my iphone doesn't do well with zoomed in shots anymore.