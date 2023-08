catching up with week 17 of the 52 captures challenge the prompt of which was 'hands'. this sculptured hands are installed at the little park at the back of the flatiron building facing the famous toronto mural https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2023-05-19 near the dog fountain (half visible on the right).i was all set to do that spectacular idea i had last night but as luck would have it, i had forgotten what that idea was. not to worry, it will come back to me.in three years' time. 🤣eight more to catch up. whew!